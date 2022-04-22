Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 22nd Apr 2022

Updated: Fri 22nd Apr

Two people have died after single vehicle crash in Bagillt -Police appeal for witnesses

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two people have died in a collision in Bagillt during the early hours of this morning.

The crash happened near the junction of the A548 with the A5026 by Lyons Den Fitness at around 2.30am.

The incident prompted a major emergency service response which included an air ambulance.

The two people who died were travelling in a white BMW 330 saloon, three other passengers are in hospital in a serious condition.

Police have closed a section of the A548 both ways between Boot End turn off to Holywell Street, it will remain closed until lunchtime.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and have asked anyone who saw the BMW travelling along the A548 from the Flint direction towards Bagillt, prior to 2.30am to contact them.

Scene from the road closure early this morning

In a statement, a North Wales Police spokesperson said : “Officers attended the scene of a single vehicle Road Traffic Collision in the early hours of this morning (Friday).”

“The collision occurred near the junction of the A548 with the A5026 at Bagillt, and road closures were put in place.”

“Sadly, two people have died, and another three are currently in hospital in a serious condition.”

“Officers remain at the scene whilst our investigations continue, and the road will be closed until at least lunchtime.”

“We are appealing for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage, that saw a white BMW 330 saloon travelling along the A548 from the Flint direction towards Bagillt, prior to 2.30am to please contact us.”

“You can speak to us via our live webchat https://orlo.uk/RyBfX or on 101. Please quote ref B056403”

The grey chequered line shows the location of the closure on the A548

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene at 2.40am, a spokesperson said: “We sent two rapid response vehicles, four emergency ambulances and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene.”

In an update on thier Facebook page, Lyon Den Fitness said it will not be opening today due to “structural damage” to the building following a “major traffic incident.”

A traffic report for the rear states: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A548 both ways from Boot End turn off to Holywell Street.”

“The fatal accident had happened in the early hours of this morning near the LyonsDen Fitness.”

“Affecting traffic between Flint and Holywell.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

West Midlands crime gang arrested in connection with large-scale fuel theft in Flintshire

News

Hawarden Old Castle set to open to public on Sunday for first time this year

News

Updated: A548 closed in Bagillt following crash during early hours of this morning

News

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner’s message on 29th anniversary of Stephen Lawrence’s death

News

Airbus dispute ends as union secures improved pay offer

News

Cheshire Oaks designer outlet sold part of a £600m deal

News

Soughton Hall gains approval to keep wedding marquee for another three years

News

Homes for Ukraine has seen 1,500 visas granted in Wales so far

News

£150 cost-of-living payment – Don’t be fooled by scammers calling for bank details

News





Read 380,289 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn