Two people have died after single vehicle crash in Bagillt -Police appeal for witnesses

Two people have died in a collision in Bagillt during the early hours of this morning.

The crash happened near the junction of the A548 with the A5026 by Lyons Den Fitness at around 2.30am.

The incident prompted a major emergency service response which included an air ambulance.

The two people who died were travelling in a white BMW 330 saloon, three other passengers are in hospital in a serious condition.

Police have closed a section of the A548 both ways between Boot End turn off to Holywell Street, it will remain closed until lunchtime.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and have asked anyone who saw the BMW travelling along the A548 from the Flint direction towards Bagillt, prior to 2.30am to contact them.

In a statement, a North Wales Police spokesperson said : “Officers attended the scene of a single vehicle Road Traffic Collision in the early hours of this morning (Friday).”

“The collision occurred near the junction of the A548 with the A5026 at Bagillt, and road closures were put in place.”

“Sadly, two people have died, and another three are currently in hospital in a serious condition.”

“Officers remain at the scene whilst our investigations continue, and the road will be closed until at least lunchtime.”

“We are appealing for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage, that saw a white BMW 330 saloon travelling along the A548 from the Flint direction towards Bagillt, prior to 2.30am to please contact us.”

“You can speak to us via our live webchat https://orlo.uk/RyBfX or on 101. Please quote ref B056403”

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene at 2.40am, a spokesperson said: “We sent two rapid response vehicles, four emergency ambulances and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene.”

In an update on thier Facebook page, Lyon Den Fitness said it will not be opening today due to “structural damage” to the building following a “major traffic incident.”

A traffic report for the rear states: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A548 both ways from Boot End turn off to Holywell Street.”

“The fatal accident had happened in the early hours of this morning near the LyonsDen Fitness.”

“Affecting traffic between Flint and Holywell.”