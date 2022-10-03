Two new scholarships launched at Gladstone’s Library

Two new scholarships designed to help researchers uncover and record histories of Black British people, and enslavement, have been launched at Gladstone’s Library.

The Miranda Kaufmann Black British History Scholarship and The Eileen Stamper Scholarship, which are open to applications until October 31st, brings the number of scholarships at the Grade I listed building in Hawarden to 18.

In addition, one week will be made available through the existing General Scholarship Fund to support work on the history of Guyana, to mark the 200th anniversary of the Demerara uprising that began on one of John Gladstone’s plantations in August 1823.

Dr Kaufmann, who is from Pontblyddyn in Flintshire, is the author of Black Tudors: The Untold Story (2017); a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Commonwealth Studies, part of the School of Advanced Study, University of London, and is an Honorary Fellow of the University of Liverpool and a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society and the Royal Society of Arts.

She said: “Having researched and promoted Black British history for almost 20 years I know that we can’t understand British History without it, and that it is more important now than ever in the fight against racism. Co-convening the “What’s Happening in Black British History?” workshops at the Institute of Commonwealth Studies since 2014 with Michael Ohajuru and Philip Murphy has highlighted to me that a lot of the best research in the field has been taking place outside the academy and that this research – which has real world ramifications – is not receiving enough support.

“The 2018 Royal Historical Society Race Report demonstrated the need for greater diversity in what is being researched and taught in UK universities, and in the staff and student bodies. Although the situation is improving a little, it’s not happening fast enough. I want to do something, even if it’s a drop in the ocean, to combat these problems. I particularly want to support researchers of colour who often face additional barriers to pursuing a career in History. That is why the Miranda Kaufmann Black British History scholarship will be exclusively reserved for members of the global majority, and includes a travel grant to aid accessibility.”

The scholarships are particularly designed to support researchers who would benefit from access to the Gladstone’s Library book collections and archives, and also those whose projects would benefit from time spent in an environment purpose-built for writing and research. For those interested specifically in the new scholarships, the Glynne-Gladstone archive contains significant quantities of personal family correspondence and important documentation relating to historic enslavement as well as indentured servitude and labour.

Successful applicants to all scholarships will be offered either a week-long or two-week stay at the library in one of its 26 bedrooms, depending on the programme they apply for. The scholarships include full board and access to the library’s collections. The Miranda Kaufmann Black British History scholarship also includes a £150 travel bursary. Archival materials must be requested three weeks in advance of arrival.

Dr Kaufmann added: “Through the Gladstone family, the library has its own connections to Black British history and enslavement, making it a peculiarly relevant place to study these subjects. It’s also only an hour’s train ride or drive to Liverpool or Manchester, should researchers wish to visit those cities’ archives, libraries and museums during their stay. Further research into the Gladstone papers, which include the correspondence and business records of Liverpool merchant Sir John Gladstone, including with his son, Prime Minister William Gladstone, should also yield new insights into the histories of Liverpool’s leading role in the trafficking of enslaved Africans, broader colonial trade, and management of estates in colonial Guyana. The papers include several lists of the names of people enslaved by John Gladstone which will be of interest to researchers trying to trace their lives.

“As I only live 10 minutes from Gladstone’s Library, I know it well. It’s a quiet and relaxing space to work and meet like-minded people. It will be a great environment in which to support this work and I know that the library team are very keen to offer that support.”

A spokeswoman from the Library said: “We are looking forward to the relaunch of the Scholarship schemes, which were put on hold during the Pandemic as we were unable to host scholars at the time.

“One of the key purposes of Gladstone’s Library is to make research more accessible to people who would otherwise struggle to find the time, financial support or information they need to carry out their work and so it is particularly pleasing to work with Dr Miranda Kaufmann to expand the scholarship offering in ways that will support scholars working in a vital research area.”

