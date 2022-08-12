Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 12th Aug 2022

Updated: Fri 12th Aug

Two men arrested following alleged catalytic converter theft Greyhound Retail Park

Officers from Cheshire Police have arrested two men in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter in Chester.

At around 2.55pm on Thursday 12 August police were called to reports that a catalytic converter had been stolen from a green Toyota Scarlet at Greyhound Retail Park.

Cheshire Police said that officers were quickly dispatched to the scene and, “after reviewing CCTV footage, a vehicle was identified as possibly being involved in the incident.”

Following a search of the area the vehicle was subsequently located on Countess Way.

Police attempted to stop the car, but the driver failed to stop so officers pursued the vehicle at a “safe distance as it travelled towards Ellesmere Port.”

The vehicle came to a stop near to Rossmore Road and the occupants fled the scene on foot. Following a search of the area  two men were located and arrested.

The 28-year-man from Ryton-on-Dunsmore and 44-year-old from Elton, have both been arrested on suspicion of theft, dangerous driving and failing to stop for officers.

The pair are currently being held in police custody being questioned by officers.

Sergeant Andrew Collinson, of Chester Beat Team, said: “Catalytic converter thefts are a growing crime across the UK and we are committed to doing all that we can to tackle the issue.

“There is not only a cost impact to the victims themselves, but also to all other motorists through increased insurance policies.

“I hope that these arrests provide reassurance to residents that we are working hard to tackle the issue, and also act as a warning to others who are planning to commit crime in Cheshire.”

