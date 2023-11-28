Two Flintshire firms presented with prestigious Armed Forces employer recognition scheme Gold Awards

Two Flintshire employers have been distinguished with the prestigious Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award at a recent ceremony held at Hensol Castle in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Sandycroft-based Allan Morris Transport Limited and Mold-based Delyn Safety UK were recognised amongst ten employers from across Wales for their exceptional support to the armed forces community.

The awards ceremony, held on 23 November, was marked by a celebratory atmosphere, beginning with a drinks reception accompanied by the music of Cerys Rees, the regimental harpist of the 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh.

The evening was further enriched with performances by The Band of the Prince of Wales.

The event was hosted by television news presenter Sian Lloyd, with a welcome address by Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn, Deputy Minister for Social Partnership.

Brigadier Nick Thomas CBE, Commander of the 160th (Welsh) Brigade and Head of the Army in Wales, delivered the opening speech.

Rear Admiral Steven McCarthy, Ships Director Operations and Capability Integration at Defence Equipment and Support, gave the keynote address.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The award presentations were a collaborative effort by Rear Admiral Steven McCarthy, Brigadier Nick Thomas CBE, and Air Commodore Adrian Williams OBE, Air Officer Wales.

Mike Joy, Managing Director at Delyn Safety, expressed pride in receiving the ERS Gold Award, he said: "We are extremely proud as an organisation to have achieved the ERS Gold Award and recognise the invaluable skills, dedication, and unique perspectives that military veterans, reservists, and their families bring to our organisation."

"This recognition is a testament to our commitment to supporting the armed forces community."

The ERS Gold Award, conferred by the Ministry of Defence (MOD), formally acknowledges organisations that employ and support armed forces members, veterans, and their families.

To be eligible for the Gold Award, organisations must provide ten extra paid days of leave for reservists and implement supportive HR policies for veterans, reserves, and cadet force adult volunteers, as well as for the spouses and partners of serving armed forces personnel.

Furthermore, these organisations advocate the benefits of supporting the armed forces community by encouraging others to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and engage in the ERS.

Mr Tony Fish, the MOD's Regional Employer Engagement Director for North Wales, expressed delight at the recognition of many Welsh employers with this Gold Award.

The list of recipients from Wales includes a diverse range of organisations, each contributing to the supportive network for the armed forces community.

