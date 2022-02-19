Transport for Wales services have resumed today but passengers urged to check before they travel

Transport for Wales (TfW) has confirmed that services have resumed today, Saturday (19 February).

All rail services in Wales were suspended on Friday to keep passengers safe as Storm Eunice hits Wales.

The decision has been made jointly by Network Rail and train operators with the safety of passengers and railway staff paramount.

Those looking to use trains today are being urged to check before they travel with disruption expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Trains between Shotton and Wrexham appear to be still disrupted, a rail replacement bus service is in operation today.

Rail users are being asked to monitor the latest travel information “because damage and disruption caused by the storm will not be fully known until early Saturday morning.” TfW has said.

Services will restart later than the normal timetable, so that damage assessments can take place during daylight hours and any rectification work can take place by Network Rail or Amey Infrastructure.

“Customers making journeys on Saturday may find either their expected journey is difficult to complete or journey times are extended due to speed restrictions that will remain in place due to the weather forecast for tomorrow.”

“There will be a small minority of services that will be replaced by road transport due to the damage from Storm Eunice.

There will also be very limited road transport options and services will be subject to short-notice alterations. Customers are therefore being encouraged to check before they travel.” TfW has said.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be busy with additional customers unable to travel today (Friday 18th February) following Storm Eunice.

TfW will be providing additional capacity on services wherever possible.

For customers with tickets to travel on Saturday (19th), TfW is accepting those tickets on Sunday 20th and Monday 21st.

Customers do not need to change or amend tickets, simply show original tickets to staff when required.

Martyn Brennan, Operations Director at Transport for Wales, said: “The safety of our customers and our colleagues remains our absolute priority and we must ensure the network is safe to operate services. Because of the extreme weather caused by Storm Eunice, a lot of the inspection work won’t be able to take place until Saturday morning, which will mean that services will begin to restart later than normal.

“The clear message to all our customers is to check before you travel to ensure the service is operating. Because of the continued weather forecast, all services will also be operating at a reduced speed, so please allow plenty of time to make journeys. I’d like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience.”