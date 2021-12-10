Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 10th Dec 2021

Updated: Fri 10th Dec

Transport for Wales cancels services on Wrexham to Bidston line due to 'resource availability'

Transport for Wales (TfW) has said train services between Wexham and Bidston, which call at Shotton have been cancelled today due to what it describes as ‘resource availability.’

It’s not exactly clear what ‘resource availability’ means, it has in the past been used to describe a shortage of staff and a shortage of trains.

Either way, there are no services running on the line currently and it looks unlikely there will be the rest of the day.

TfW’s website says, “the 13:34 Wrexham General to Bidston due 14:30 will be cancelled.
This is due to resource availability.”

The same message has been applied to all other timetabled trains after the 13:34.

The website also says: “Rail replacement road transport will be provided for the altered services.”

 

 

 

 



