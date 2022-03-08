Trailblazing Flintshire Coach wants to inspire more women and girls into sport

On International Women’s Day, a trailblazing Flintshire coach wants to inspire more women and girls into sport

Georgina Roberts is sending a message that more needs to be done to support and empower women into coach or leadership roles – as a role model herself in a sport historically viewed as male-dominated.

At just 17, Georgina represented Great Britain at Olympic Trap Shooting, and in 2019, she received the prestigious Women of the Future award.

With Paris 2024 looming, she has her sights firmly set on this target – but wants to keep an eye on the broader picture too in inspiring the next generation.

Speaking on her journey, and doing more to fight stereotypes, she said: “We need to do more to empower women. We should believe in them and support their journey into sport and coaching. If we send out that message, we can break down barriers and encourage women to chase their goals, rather than seeking permission or waiting for someone to ask.”

“Becoming a coach has increased my ability to communicate effectively and concisely.”

“It’s also developed my understanding of the technical side of shooting. All of this has helped build relationships with my coaches. This new understanding has helped my performances go from strength to strength.”

“I think we can do more in sport to promote and celebrate stories from grassroots sports through to world class. We should talk about people’s journeys and how they got started, how it hasn’t always been easy and how often people suffer with imposter syndrome. We are all human and we all have to start somewhere.”

Georgina wants to see an environment where sport is accessible and inclusive for all, and has urged aspiring female coaches to “grasp opportunities where you can”:

“It’s important to be a leader rather than a follower, and you need to have a real passion for what you are doing. I find it more empowering to lead when I am focused on the bigger picture, as it helps me find solutions that others cannot see.”

“It’s been so rewarding from a personal perspective. I’m still competing so I get the best of both worlds. I have loved helping those who are starting their careers and hobbies – it’s a great way to show girls that if I can achieve it, then so can they.”

“I didn’t ever see myself as a role model, I do what I do. I like to stay in my lane and focus on what I want to achieve. But I’m very fortunate that people do see me as an inspiration, and that encourages me to work harder on making sport bigger and better for everyone.”

“It makes me want to be my absolute best because we never know who is watching. I want girls to see my actions and I want them to be inspired.”

That support system is there for Georgina in the form of her mentor, and she wants to encourage more females to pursue a career in coaching, while her own role within the coaching space is making it more inclusive and accessible all the while.