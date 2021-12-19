Traffic Wales warning of patchy fog impacting roads network in Flintshire

Traffic Wales have asked drivers in Flintshire to ‘take care’ while on the roads network due to fog.

There are thick patches of fog in lower-lying areas particulaly around the A494 in Deeside and along the A55 at Dobshill.

Turning into a real pea souper out there. Take care if you're in the #Angesey & #Flintshire areas of the network. pic.twitter.com/dBToDc1kFe — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) December 19, 2021

The Met Office has said: “High pressure continues to dominate the UK weather over the next few days.”