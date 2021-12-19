Traffic Wales warning of patchy fog impacting roads network in Flintshire
Traffic Wales have asked drivers in Flintshire to ‘take care’ while on the roads network due to fog.
There are thick patches of fog in lower-lying areas particulaly around the A494 in Deeside and along the A55 at Dobshill.
Turning into a real pea souper out there.
Take care if you're in the #Angesey & #Flintshire areas of the network. pic.twitter.com/dBToDc1kFe
— Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) December 19, 2021
The Met Office has said: “High pressure continues to dominate the UK weather over the next few days.”
“As is often the case with high pressure at this time of year, the weather is likely to stay overcast but dry for many and there will be some dense fog patches at times that will be hard to clear.”
“However, as we head towards the end of the next week and Christmas there is an increasing chance the high pressure will move allowing for more unsettled and windier weather to affect the UK with rain, and perhaps snow, possible for some places.”
A little foggy this morning on the A494 and A55 around Dobshill .. pic.twitter.com/T58ItdtpBW
— DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) December 19, 2021
Met Office Expert Meteorologist, Dan Rudman, said: “There is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast for the Christmas period.”
“Whilst there is certainly a risk of wintry conditions for many places, other outcomes are still possible such as warmer air to move across the UK bringing rain widely with any potential snow being restricted to higher ground and the far north.”
“We will continue to keep an eye on developments over the coming days and update as the level of certainty increases.”
