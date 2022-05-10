Updated: Lorry hits rail bridge in Flintshire, road now clear

Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 10th May 2022

Updated: Tue 10th May

Lorry hits rail bridge in Flintshire, road now clear

Update: The road is now clear.

Earlier report: Traffic a building on the A541 in Flintshire after a lorry hit a bridge.

The incident has happened in Cefn -Y – Bedd, traffic is queuing on the A541 between Hope and Gwersyllt.

The incident is understood to have happened just at around 7.40am when an HGV collided with the train bridge shedding a load of tyres,the road is reported to be partially blocked.

As a result of the collision, Transport for Wales (Tfw) cancelled services running on the Wrexham to Bidston, they have since been reinstated.

A Network Rail spokesperson said, “At around 7:35 this morning, a member of the public reported a lorry had struck a railway bridge at Cefn-Y-Bedd station.”

“Thankfully nobody was injured and, following a safety inspection, no damage was found to the bridge or tracks. The line reopened for normal running at 08:32.“

“Bridge strikes have the potential to cause significant disruption to passengers’ journeys, leading to a huge waste of tax-payers money when trains are on stop and repairs need to be carried out.

“These incidents are completely avoidable if drivers take the time to check the size of their vehicle and plan their route to avoid low bridges before setting off.”

The latest traffic report for the area states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to shed load on A541 Wrexham Road both ways near The Hollybush pub.”

“Congestion to Caergwrle. Recovery has been requested following a lorry that has hit the railway bridge, affecting traffic between Hope and Gwersyllt.”

The bridge has been struck a number of times in recent years by vehicles, in March the road was blocked after a lorry carrying skips crashed into it.

 



