Update: A55 Flintshire one lane closed following collision involving ‘two cars and a tanker’

Update: North Wales Police said the force received a call at 2.11pm reporting “a two vehicle RTC involving a car and a lorry on the Westbound carriageway of the A55 just after J34 at Northop Hall.”

“Officers are in attendance together with colleagues from WAST. The westbound carriageway was initially closed completely and traffic diverted, but lane 1 has recently been reopened.”

“Disruption will continue in the area whilst the vehicles are recovered and repairs are made to the central reservation, and we would advise motorists to continue to use alternative routes wherever possible for the time being.”

Current situation on the roads locally, big impact from the A55 W/B closure (one lane now back open) on roads around Hawarden, Queensferry and Sandycroft where it’s taking around 40 minutes to travel just over a mile to get to the Asda roundabout https://t.co/Wx7cQHjwZT pic.twitter.com/cFI3d1OwRU — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) September 16, 2022

One lane is back open on A55 westbound near Northop Hall.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “One lane closed, long delays and queueing traffic due to recovery work, collision invloved two cars and a tanker involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J34 A494 (Ewloe) and J33A (Northop Hall West).”

“Congestion to J35 (Dobbs Hill) and tailing back to Deeside Park Junction on the A494. Cameras show lane one (of two) has now re-opened past the scene.”

Earlier report: Delays are building along the A55 in Flintshire following a collision.

Both lanes are reported to be blocked Westbound between Ewloe and Northop Hall.

The collision involves a tanker and two cars.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.

A55 Westbound Northop Hall just after junction 34 both lanes closed due to road traffic collision. Please avoid the area. Officers are at scene working to clear as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/QB76Srcl4E — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) September 16, 2022

Traffic is queuing back along the A55 to the A494 at Queensferry.

Local roads are also very congested.

Heavy traffic along Gladstone Way up to Hawarden as a result of the closure on the A55 and congestion on A494 https://t.co/ZdeeuLkV4c pic.twitter.com/b4EMuaur47 — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) September 16, 2022

A traffic report states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars and a tanker involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J34 A494 (Ewloe) and J33A (Northop Hall West). Congestion to Queensferry on the A494. Traffic is being taken off at J33B and traffic at J24 are being pushed onto the A494..”

