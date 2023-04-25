Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 25th Apr 2023

Trading Standards warns of doorstep mattress sellers operating in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire Trading Standards have issued a warning to residents after receiving reports of a male going door-to-door selling mattresses from a small furniture van. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The scammer often claims the products are sourced from local show homes or that they are surplus stock from a local business. However, these claims are false. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Legitimate furniture stores will never sell mattresses door-to-door. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Residents should be cautious if someone knocks on their door claiming to be selling stock or working on behalf of a legitimate furniture store. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire Trading Standards highlights the risks involved in purchasing mattresses from door-to-door salespeople. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These products often do not meet flammability regulations, posing a significant fire hazard. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While the mattresses may display fire safety labels or brand labels, they can easily be attached by those selling the products. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Additionally, the mattresses are typically of poor quality, uncomfortable, and may even be second hand and unhygienic. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Buyers won’t receive a receipt, making it difficult to track down the sellers if any issues arise. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Doorstep sellers can be charming but may become pushy if they’re not making a sale.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Their goal is to make quick money and move on to another area.” A Trading Standards spokesperson said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Residents should remember that they have the right to refuse to answer the door to unknown individuals and are within their rights to say no. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire Trading Standards encourages anyone who encounters these sellers to report the incident to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

If a seller becomes intimidating or refuses to leave a property, residents should contact the police immediately. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • New councillor group formed to combat Flintshire school parking problems
  • Flintshire’s homelessness crisis fuelled by cost of living pressure
  • Cheshire Vicar and mistress jailed over child sex abuse

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    New councillor group formed to combat Flintshire school parking problems

    News

    Flintshire’s homelessness crisis fuelled by cost of living pressure

    News

    Cheshire Vicar and mistress jailed over child sex abuse

    News

    HMRC urges customers to renew tax credits by July 31 deadline

    News

    UK grocery price inflation dips slightly

    News

    Legat Owen advises on key Deeside property deals

    News

    Betsi Cadwaladr review of out of hospital urgent services – have your say

    News

    First cost of living payments of 2023 will start to arrive from today

    News

    Innovative test to change lung cancer detection in Wales

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn