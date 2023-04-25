Trading Standards warns of doorstep mattress sellers operating in Flintshire
Flintshire Trading Standards have issued a warning to residents after receiving reports of a male going door-to-door selling mattresses from a small furniture van.
The scammer often claims the products are sourced from local show homes or that they are surplus stock from a local business. However, these claims are false.
Legitimate furniture stores will never sell mattresses door-to-door.
Residents should be cautious if someone knocks on their door claiming to be selling stock or working on behalf of a legitimate furniture store.
Flintshire Trading Standards highlights the risks involved in purchasing mattresses from door-to-door salespeople.
These products often do not meet flammability regulations, posing a significant fire hazard.
While the mattresses may display fire safety labels or brand labels, they can easily be attached by those selling the products.
Additionally, the mattresses are typically of poor quality, uncomfortable, and may even be second hand and unhygienic.
Buyers won’t receive a receipt, making it difficult to track down the sellers if any issues arise.
“Doorstep sellers can be charming but may become pushy if they’re not making a sale.”
“Their goal is to make quick money and move on to another area.” A Trading Standards spokesperson said.
Residents should remember that they have the right to refuse to answer the door to unknown individuals and are within their rights to say no.
Flintshire Trading Standards encourages anyone who encounters these sellers to report the incident to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.
If a seller becomes intimidating or refuses to leave a property, residents should contact the police immediately. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
