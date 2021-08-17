Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 17th Aug 2021

Updated: Tue 17th Aug

Trade union ballot opens on proposed 3% pay rise for NHS staff in Wales

A trade union is balloting its NHS Wales members on whether to accept or reject the 3% pay rise that Welsh Government will be implementing.

Health Minister Elunded Morgan announced the 3% pay rise for NHS staff in Wales in July.

The recommendations from the NHS Pay Review Body and the Pay Review Body for Doctors and Dentists apply to staff employed in accordance with Agenda for Change terms and conditions, which include nurses, cleaners, porters and paid health support workers.

It also applies to consultants, trainee doctors, specialist contract doctors and liaison specialists (SAS) before 2021, salaried GPs and dentists.

The pay rise will take effect retrospectively from April 2021.

Unite the Union has said the 3% rise is not enough and are recommending that Unite members vote to reject the 3%.

The union is also be asking our members if they are prepared to take part in industrial action over the issues of pay.

Unite lead officer for NHS membership, Richard Munn stated: “Our members in the NHS have worked tirelessly during Covid and will be dealing with the aftermath for years to come.”

“They have risked so much and it is time that the rate for the job they do is increased to properly reflect the most important contribution which NHS workers have made.”

“Since 2010 the Conservative Government’s programme of austerity has meant that NHS staff have seen their pay erode in real terms.  Some of our members are reporting accounts of real financial hardship.”

“Week after week the country applauded the NHS workers for their heroic effort. It is now time to that NHS workers are recognised financially.”

“Unite is calling upon Welsh Government to increase the pay rise and to start to readjust the salaries in the NHS to reflect the crucial role that NHS workers play in Wales.”

Unite’s ballot opens on 17th August 2021 and Closes on 23rd September 2021.  Unite are encouraging all members to participate.



