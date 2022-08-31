Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 31st Aug 2022

Toyota’s Engine Plant on Deeside donates hybrid vehicle to life-saving child safety centre

Toyota’s Engine Plant on Deeside has donated a vehicle to support a local charity that helps children learn about vital road safety skills.

The hybrid vehicle will replace the previous car donated by Toyota several years ago and will be on-site at the Dangerpoint life skills activity Centre in Talacre.

Sarah Overson, Senior Manager at the Engine Plant said: “We are very pleased to support Dangerpoint as part of our road safety campaigns.”

“Safety is our number 1 priority both for drivers and pedestrians.”

“Modern vehicles like the Toyota Hybrid are extremely quiet and by donating this vehicle to the centre, we can help raise this awareness and prevent accidents.”

“Dangerpoint provide a valuable service in our local area, raising safety understanding for all ages”.

Dangerpoint offer educational tours for schools and organised groups as well as a fantastic day out for all the family. It is designed to inspire, inform and engage with groups.

It’s an excellent way to educate children and the community in essential life skills and since opening in October 2005, they have educated over 100,000 visitors and look forward to welcoming many more.

Dangerpoint Deputy Manager Cat Harvey-Aldcroft said “We are extremely grateful to Toyota UK and their Charitable Trust for their generous donation and for their support which enables us to continue to deliver our valuable road safety messages. We look forward to working in partnership with them for many more years to come”.

