Tough new laws to be introduced to prosecute dangerous cyclists

The UK government has announced new legislation targeting dangerous cyclists, ensuring they face the same legal consequences as reckless drivers.

The move announced today, 16 May 2024, follows the approval of an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill proposed by Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP.

The amendment introduces offences for causing death by dangerous, careless, or inconsiderate cycling, as well as causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate cycling.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper emphasised the importance of this legislation, highlighting that most cyclists, like most drivers, are responsible and considerate. However, he stressed the necessity of holding the minority who disregard the safety of others accountable under the law.

Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, said:

Most cyclists, like most drivers, are responsible and considerate. But it’s only right that the tiny minority who recklessly disregard others face the full weight of the law for doing so.

Just like car drivers who flout the law, we are backing this legislation introducing new offences around dangerous cycling. These new measures will help protect law-abiding cyclists, pedestrians and other road users, whilst ensuring justice is done.