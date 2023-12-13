Top 5 Inspiring Places in the UK for Students to Explore

Brecon Beacons, South Wales.

It is one of the most amazing and unique mountain ranges that you can find in the United Kingdom by visiting Wales. There are many nature walks and a beautiful national park, so make sure to pay it a visit as you travel.

Amesbury Stonehenge, Wiltshire.

Speaking of exploring England, the first thing that instantly comes to mind is… Oxford. No, not really! It is Stonehenge that you just have to visit to get all the ancient vibes! While being there, do not forget to taste the local ham and ride a horse. The people in the Wiltshire country are really friendly and will help you around!

Lake District, Cumbria.

Now, it is one of the most unusual spots in England to consider as a student. Protected by UNESCO, it is a mixture of transparent lakes, mountain ranges, and small villages that you can explore for days. A true miracle that England has to offer! It is also one of the best places that you can choose for cycling, especially knowing that you can rent a bicycle.

Watergate Bay in Cornwall.

You might have seen or heard of this place before, yet nothing compares to seeing it in person. This is where you can enjoy one of the best beaches in the UK, even during the low season. It feels like you are suddenly lost on a deserted island, so make sure to take many pictures to capture your English travel experiences!

The Dark Hedges, County Antrim.

When it comes to Northern Ireland, it has a truly beautiful place you should visit. It looks like magic and a fairytale combined as you spot the Ballymoney Road. It is only about an hour's drive from Belfast, so you will quickly get there and back if your time is limited. Seeing this collection of beech trees, all twisted in a mysterious way, is a sight you won't forget!



Managing Your Transportation in London



If you are a college or university student, you can apply for a special Student Oyster Card, which will please you with a serious 30% student discount. It stands for an adult-rate travel card that can be used for bus and tram pass tickets. If you plan to get a travel card for a week, it will cost you £24.57 with that aforementioned Student Oyster Card. You can travel in zones 1 and zone 2 with that, which is already a serious bit of help, especially if you are traveling on a tight budget. Also, you can download the Railcard app and use it to find your way around the national railways.

