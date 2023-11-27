Today marks 12 years since we sadly lost Gary Speed..

Twelve years ago, today (November 27, 2011), the football world was left stunned by the news that Wales manager Gary Speed had died.

Gary was born in Mancot, Deeside.

His passion for football was evident from his youth. Playing for Flintshire Schoolboys and Aston Park Rangers, he attended Hawarden High School.

His professional career began at Leeds United in 1988, where he later contributed to their English First Division championship win in 1991-92.

His career spanned notable stints at Everton, Newcastle United, Bolton Wanderers, and Sheffield United.

Gary represented Wales with unwavering passion and pride in his 85 appearances, proudly wearing the dragon on his chest.

Like many great Wales players of his era, Speed never reached the finals of a major tournament. But his contributions extended beyond the field.

A huge part of Wales' recent success is attributed to Gary Speed. His vision established the 'Welsh Way' principles, leading the team to join the international elite despite his tragic death in 2011 at the age of just 42.

His legacy endures in the achievement of reaching consecutive EURO finals in 2016 and 2020, and the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Gary made 841 career appearances for Leeds, Everton, Newcastle, Bolton, and Sheffield United.

