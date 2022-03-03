Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 3rd Mar 2022

Updated: Thu 3rd Mar

Timeline of “blue-light responses” gives insight into a Flintshire police team shift

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police in Flintshire have posted a timeline of “blue-light responses” on social media giving insight into a busy shift.

South Flintshire neighbourhood police team have begun sharing in-depth updates on the work they carry out on a daily basis catching criminals, dealing with anti-social behaviour and helping to find missing people.

On Wednesday, Rota4’s shift saw 6 immediate, blue-light response incidents in the first 3 hours, here is how things panned out during the course of the night:

18:50 – Report of a group of youths going to damage a house in Mold Several youths located and stop-searched for stolen property and drugs. Transpires no damage had been caused.

19:12 – Road traffic collision in Saltney where one party became aggressive with the other. Conflict resolved by officers and insurance details exchanged.

19:48 – Public order Buckley, youths made off and area search was unfortunately negative.

19:52 – Criminal damage in Saltney at the youth club. Youths identified and will be dealt with in due course.

20:30 – Male arrested for a series of commercial burglaries targeting shops in Mold throughout 2021. Male was interviewed and released under investigation as further investigation is required.

20:49 – Missing 17yr old located by officers in Buckley and returned to home address in Merseyside.

22:00 – Shoplifting at Shell garage in NewBrighton Suspect located and matter resolved by issuing a community resolution for first offence.

Later on in #altney arrest attempts for a male who has been wanted on a recall to prison for nearly 4 months proved successful. Currently on his way to custody where he will be awaiting transport to prison in the morning.



