Three charged in connection with death of two year old in Deeside

Detectives have charged three people in connection with the death of a Deeside toddler.

Two-year-old Ethan Ives died in Garden City in August 2021.

Michael Ives, 46, and Kerry Ives, 45, who are both from Garden City have been charged with murder.

The pair have also been charged with causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm, causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm, and causing the assault, ill-treatment, neglect or abandonment of a child to cause unnecessary suffering or injury, North Wales Police said.

They appeared at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court on Monday afternoon and have both been remanded in custody ahead of appearing at crown court on Wednesday 6 March.

Shannon Kayleigh Ives, 27, from Mold, Flintshire, has been charged with causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm, and child neglect, and was bailed to appear in court in April.

She has been been bailed to appear on Thursday 4 April.

