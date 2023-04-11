Deeside.com > News FlintshireGwynedd

Posted: Tue 11th Apr 2023

Three arrested after man seriously injured during disorder at Flintshire football match

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Three people have been arrested following disorder at a football game in Flintshire in which a supporter was seriously injured. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Shortly after 5.30pm on Saturday (April 8th), officers responded to reports of disorder between fans at the JD Cymru Premier fixture between Flint Town United and Caernarfon Town at the Essity Stadium in Flint. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The match was abandoned and a man who was seriously injured within the stadium was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Detective Inspector Dean Jones said: “A 15-year-old male, a 19-year-old man and a 41-year-old man have been arrested in connection to the incident on suspicion of violent disorder and wounding with intent. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“They have all since been bailed pending further investigation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Anyone who witnessed the incident and has information that could assist with our investigation is asked to contact us on 101, or via the website, using reference A050936.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Superintendent Nick Evans added an extensive investigation has now been launched in order to identify those involved in the disorder at the stadium to ensure all who contributed to the violence are prosecuted. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He said: “Such scenes will not be tolerated and in addition to prosecutions, we will be seeking football banning orders to prevent those involved attending any future football matches. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are also working with the Football Association of Wales to ensure such an incident is not repeated.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Flintshire soap opera legend heads the cast of a new audio series about Rhyl in the 1960s
  • Countess of Chester Hospital advice during four day junior doctor strike
  • Volunteers work tirelessly to transform Flintshire animal rescue centre over Easter weekend

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire soap opera legend heads the cast of a new audio series about Rhyl in the 1960s

    News

    Countess of Chester Hospital advice during four day junior doctor strike

    News

    Volunteers work tirelessly to transform Flintshire animal rescue centre over Easter weekend

    News

    Walkers raise more over £20,000 for local children’s hospices

    News

    Welsh seafood to be showcased at global expo event in Barcelona

    News

    Good Friday Agreement: Joe Biden’s historic visit to Ireland comes during turbulent time

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn