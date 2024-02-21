This years Rhyl Air Show cancelled due to Red Arrows 60th anniversary international tour

The award winning Rhyl Air Show is taking a break this year, following the announcement of the Red Arrows 60th season anniversary international tour this Summer.

The Red Arrows have been an integral part of the show line up in past years and the decision has been taken not to run the show in 2024 without them.

In recent years, during the Rhyl Airshow weekend, the Red Arrows team has made Hawarden airport their base, delighting the local community with spectacular flyovers throughout the two-day event.

This news follows various other air shows across the UK deciding not to run their show this year due to the Red Arrows being abroad for the Summer.

Graham Boase, Chief Executive of Denbighshire County Council, said: “We understand the decision will be a disappointment to those who regularly attend the Air Show, and also to local businesses. We fully appreciate the economic impact of the events to Rhyl, and as a council we remain committed to working with DLL to build the town’s reputation as a destination for major events. We will work with DLL to seek alternative events”

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of DLL, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided not to run the Rhyl Air Show this year. The Red Arrows have been an integral part of the Air Show programme over many years, usually providing a spectacular finale to the shows. Unfortunately, we have been informed that they will be away on an international tour over the summer, and unavailable for UK displays. With the programme already subject to scrutiny over recent years, we believe the Red Arrows to be irreplaceable, and that their loss would inevitably lead to criticism of the Air Show. We have concluded that it would be impossible for DLL to deliver a show in keeping with the proud tradition of the Rhyl Air Show, which also meets public expectations, but we will come back in 2025 stronger”

