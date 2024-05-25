Theatr Clwyd reveals cast for crime drama Rope

Theatr Clwyd has announced the cast for its forthcoming production of Rope by Patrick Hamilton, scheduled to run from 29 June to 20 July. This darkly comic drama delves into themes of murder, power, and superiority, inspired by a real-life crime.

Set in 1929, Rope tells the story of two young men who murder a fellow student and conceal the body in a large chest. As they host a party for the victim’s unsuspecting family, the casual chatter gradually turns into a tense verbal sparring that threatens to reveal the deadly secret hidden in plain sight.

Francesca Goodridge, Theatr Clwyd’s Associate Director, takes the helm for this production.

Reflecting on the play, she remarked, “When I first read Rope, I found myself asking how this story of ruling-class arrogance and male impunity was written in the 1920s, when it speaks so clearly to the 2020s.”

“Written a century before today’s obsession with true crime podcasts, Rope remains a heart-stopping thriller – with no let-up for episode breaks.”

“The play takes audiences on a wild night of suspense and surprise, with a relentless focus on one space, one crime, and a brazen cover-up by men drunk on their own supposed superiority.”

The cast features a mix of seasoned actors and fresh faces, including Jack Hammett as Wyndham Brandon, Chirag Benedict Lobo as Granillo, Tim Pritchett as Rupert Cadell, Emily Burnett as Leila, Emily Pithon as Mrs. Debenham, Rhys Warrington as Kenneth Raglan, Felipe Pacheco as Sabot, and Keiron Self as Sir Johnstone Kentley.

The creative team for Rope includes Set and Costume Design by Good Teeth, Lighting Design by Ryan Joseph Stafford, Composer and Sound Design by Dyfan Jones, Movement Director Jess Williams, Fight Director Kev McCurdy, Assistant Director Dena Davies, Casting Director Polly Jerrold, Company Stage Manager Lizzie O’Sullivan, Deputy Stage Manager Natasha Guzel, and Assistant Stage Manager Emma Hardwick.

Performances will take place at Theatr Mix, Theatr Clwyd, from 29 June to 20 July.

Accessible performances are scheduled as follows: BSL on 6 July, audio described and touch tours on 12 July, and a captioned performance on 18 July.

Tickets are available for booking through Theatr Clwyd’s website or by calling 01352 344101.