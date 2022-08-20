Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 20th Aug 2022

Theatr Clwyd: Join Enid Blyton’s Famous Five for a daring musical adventure

Join Enid Blyton’s Famous Five for a daring musical adventure!

When George and her dog Timmy find out that her cousins Julian, Anne and Dick are coming to stay, they’re pretty sure the whole summer is ruined. But out in the bay lies Kirrin Island and a ruined castle filled with mysteries to solve.

Together they embark on a daring mission with the future of the planet at stake – a mission that might just be the making of the Famous Five…

Based on Enid Blyton’s multi-million-selling novels, this new musical by the award-winning Elinor Cook, with music and lyrics by Theo Jamieson, is an exciting and heart-warming treat.

Theatr Clwyd and Chichester Festival Theatre have announce the full cast for the world première production of brand-new musical The Famous Five, based on the much-loved books by Enid Blyton.

Written by Elinor Cook with music and lyrics by Theo Jamieson.

Artistic Director of Theatr Clwyd Tamara Harvey directs Ailsa Dalling as puppeteer and puppet associate, Elisa De Grey as Timmy puppeteer and puppet associate, Lara Denning as Aunt Fanny, Maria Goodman as George, Sam Harrison as Bobby, Isabelle Methven as Anne, David Ricardo-Pearce as Uncle Quentin, Louis Suc as Dick, Kibong Tanji as Rowena and Dewi Wykes as Julian.

The production opens at Theatr Clwyd on 29 September and runs until 15 October.

More details: https://www.theatrclwyd.com/event/the-famous-five-a-new-musical

