Theatr Clwyd and National Youth Theatre of Wales set to present brand new comedy The In-Between

National Youth Theatre of Wales and Mold based Theatr Clwyd are co-producing their first full-length production together, The In-Between.

The brand-new comedy has been written by one of Wales’ leading playwrights Gary Owen and BAFTA-nominated actress and writer, Alexandria Riley.

National Youth Theatre of Wales brings together performers from all over the country, forming a talented and diverse company that showcases some of the best young talent.

Rob Brydon, Rakie Ayola, Michael Sheen, Eve Myles, Russell T Davies and Ruth Jones make up just some of its esteemed alumni.

The In-Between has been created specifically for the 24 performers, aged between just 16 and 22, highlighting their individual talents and strengths.

The project not only gives these young people a chance to perform on stage but to also work at a professional level with the creative team including Director: Hannah Noone, Associate Director: Juliette Manon Lewis, Designer: Jacob Hughes, Lighting Designer: Katy Morison and Choreographer Marcus Jarrell Willis, Sound Designer and Composer: Samuel Barnes from the band Boy Azooga.

Theatr Clwyd and National Youth Theatre of Wales are now in their 5th year of partnership together.

Gillian Mitchell, Chief Executive of National Youth Arts Wales, said: “It’s really wonderful for the National Youth Theatre of Wales to finally perform live for the first time since 2019 and we’re thrilled to be working once again in partnership with Theatr Clwyd on this exciting production.”

“Getting a chance to work at this level within the professional setting of a major producing house is a huge benefit to our young members, as they develop skills and prepare to take the next steps in their career.”

“This script, written especially for the NYTW cast of 2022, is a snapshot of modern life in Wales today, with our members representing young people from all communities across the country. I can’t wait to see the work that they’ve done.”

The In-Between will be performed at Theatr Clwyd from the 30-31 August.

The performance on the 31 August will be captioned, signed and audio described.

The performance will take place in Theatr Mix with tickets from just £10.

To book visit the website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.

The piece will then tour to the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff from 2-3 September.

