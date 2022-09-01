The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales responds to cost of living crisis with new priorities

The National Lottery Community Fund announced new priorities for community groups applying for funding to support communities with the cost of living crisis.

The Fund will work to ensure that money reaches where it’s needed as quickly as possible.

The new priorities sit alongside the original priorities and community groups can choose which they are applying under.

The Fund will reach out to existing grant holders and will work with these organisations to ensure the viability of their projects, and additional funding will be made available to new projects that look to make a difference.

The National Lottery fund supports new and existing organisations and those who haven’t applied before, “the process is intended to be straight forward and the organisation offers advice lines and conversations with staff to support people applying.” A spokesperson said.

Wales Director, John Rose explained: “We know the cost of living crisis is challenging for communities across Wales. ”

“By introducing these new funding priorities alongside our existing offers, and providing flexibility to existing customers we hope to support charities and community groups to weather the current storm and continue to run facilities and deliver services which are vital to Welsh communities.”

“We will still expect the projects we fund are led by the communities and people they support and meaningfully take on board the community’s input at all stages. The grants we are offering will help us play our part in tackling the cost of living crisis and give community groups greater certainty at this critical time.”

“The National Lottery Community Fund distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes.”

“National Lottery players make a vital difference to their communities through the money they raise and we thank them for buying their tickets.”

“Around £30 million a week is raised for good causes and this money will directly help people to survive during this difficult time.”

Organisations will need to show how they will meet at least one of the priorities which are to:

Support people, communities and organisations that are facing increased demands and challenges as a direct result of the cost-of-living crisis.

Support people, communities and organisations with the direct and indirect impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

Support organisations experiencing current cash flow problems which are a direct result of the cost-of-living crisis.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk

