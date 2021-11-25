The Big Give Christmas Challenge will double donations at Saltney based Neuro Therapy Centre

The Neuro Therapy Centre, based in Saltney, has been given a golden opportunity to have donations made to the charity doubled for free and are calling on people’s support to help them reach their £25,000 target.

The Big Give Christmas Challenge starts on Giving Tuesday, 30th November, and runs until noon on Tuesday 7th December, where donations of any size made to the Neuro Therapy Centre’s dedicated Big Give webpage will be doubled thanks to £10,000 of match-funding.

The donations will be used to support the Centre’s face-to-face and online exercise and physiotherapy services which have proved such a life-line for people during the pandemic.

As part of this exciting week, the charity have organised a ‘Show Your Colours’ day where people are invited to wear a colour from their logo – red, orange, green, blue, yellow or a combination thereof – to celebrate the support and friendship provided by the Centre, which makes such a life-changing difference to people with neurological conditions and their Carers.

“We’d love as many people to join in as possible,” said Shannah Goodrick, Community Fundraiser, at the Neuro Therapy Centre.

“Whether that’s planning their perfect outfit to wear as many of our colours as possible or in organizing a Dress Down Friday in their office or organization.

The donations we receive will be doubled for free due to match-funding generously provided from our own pledger, as well as our champion The Reed Foundation.”

The Centre which has been running for over 36 years supports people with a wide range of long-term neuro-degenerative conditions including MS, Parkinson’s Disease, ME, MND, and Fibromyalgia through providing regular physiotherapy, tailored exercise opportunities, counselling and support groups, as well as opportunities for people to meet and share experiences.

“The last couple of years have been difficult for us all, but one thing it certainly highlighted was how important our regular support was to people and the difference it makes.

Now we have opportunities available for people to access our services at our Centre in Saltney and online across the web which provides people with much more choice and flexibility,” said Jane Johnston-Cree, Centre Director at the Neuro Therapy Centre.

“We hear so much positive feedback from people using our services who are now able to access exercise more frequently, are able to fit it round other commitments and not be so reliant on transport which has often been an issue in the past.

We’re excited about the opportunity the Big Give Christmas Challenge will give us to help us keep our face-to-face and virtual exercise sessions going and to make sure more people can access our services.”

Between noon on Tuesday 30th November and noon on Tuesday 7th December, the Neuro Therapy Centre’s Big Give web page will be live, and there is £10,000 of match-funding available for donations of any size to be doubled for free.

If people would like to make a donation to the Neuro Therapy Centre visit: https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a056900001wWzCQAA0

If people would like to find out more about the services of the Neuro Therapy Centre or find out more about the ‘Show Your Colours’ day visit: https://www.neurotherapycentre.org/