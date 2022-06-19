Tesco grant would enable Flintshire primary school to create an essential nurture provision

A Holywell primary school is eagerly awaiting the outcome of a vote which could provide vital funding for a nurture provision to be developed at the school.

Following Ysgol Maes Y Felin’s bid to Tesco Community Grants for the project, the school was selected as one of the three contenders for the blue token customer vote in store at Holywell and Flint, which is open until the end of June.

The project with the highest number of votes will receive up to £1,500 and this would mean that the school can develop its learning space into a nurture provision, enabling staff and outside agencies to support learners in a welcoming, safe environment.

David Thomas, deputy headteacher, said: “Our project has come about following the pandemic as we have noticed an increasing need for nurture support in school.

Pupils are experiencing challenges such as anxiety and loneliness, so having a dedicated area to provide specialist help and support has become a key priority for the school.

We want to do all we can to support our children through what has been a very difficult and confusing time so that they can flourish and fulfil their potential.

“We have a classroom that the funding would allow us to convert into a safe environment with staff trained to support children facing challenges and needing support.”

“We are also hopeful that this will become a community space where we will be able to welcome outside agencies to use the resource to hold training sessions, meetings, and other targeted support in a familiar space for our children and families.”

“We appreciate there are so many worthwhile causes in the community, and we would like to thank everyone who has already supported our project and those who may consider voting for us up until the end of the month.”

