Tesco banking app and online banking services down

If you’re a Tesco Bank customer you may be having trouble accessing your banking app or viewing your account this morning due to an outage. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Tesco Bank has acknowledged an issue affecting its mobile app and online banking services, promising to resolve the issue as soon as possible. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

In a statement, the bank said: “We are aware of an incident affecting the mobile app and online banking currently.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“Our team are investigating at the moment and hope to get this resolved as quickly as we can.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Customers have taken to social media to express their frustration over the disruption, with some reporting difficulties accessing their accounts and others experiencing slow load times. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

User reports indicate Tesco Bank is having problems since 8:17 AM GMT. https://t.co/UZw8wVsLCf RT if you’re also having problems #TescoBankdown ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) February 10, 2023 ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

@tescobankhelp unable to access banking either on app or website! pic.twitter.com/dezUbY8NYQ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ — Simon (@Simon04808771) February 10, 2023 ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

It is not yet clear what has caused the issue. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Latest News