Tesco banking app and online banking services down
If you’re a Tesco Bank customer you may be having trouble accessing your banking app or viewing your account this morning due to an outage.
Tesco Bank has acknowledged an issue affecting its mobile app and online banking services, promising to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
In a statement, the bank said: “We are aware of an incident affecting the mobile app and online banking currently.”
“Our team are investigating at the moment and hope to get this resolved as quickly as we can.”
“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
Customers have taken to social media to express their frustration over the disruption, with some reporting difficulties accessing their accounts and others experiencing slow load times.
It is not yet clear what has caused the issue.
