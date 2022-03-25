Tesco Bank app down with customers unable to access accounts

Tesco Bank app is reported to be down with customers unable to access accounts.

Real time website monitor Downdetector tweeted:

User reports indicate Tesco Bank is having problems since 10:29 AM GMT. https://t.co/UZw8wVsLCf RT if you’re also having problems #TescoBankdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) March 25, 2022

Downdetector’s website shows a spike in users reporting a problem with the Tesco Banking app this morning.

On Twitter, @tescobankhelp said: “We have just been made aware some customers are experiencing issues accessing their account online and via the mobile app.”

“Our team are working as quickly as possible to resolve this. Please try logging in again later, apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

In response, Mike said: “An announcement might be useful, so people don’t flood your support lines.”