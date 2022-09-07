Click Now!
Posted: Wed 7th Sep 2022

Updated: Wed 7th Sep

Temporary traffic lights causing peak times delays between Ewloe and Hawarden

Two sets of temporary traffic lights are causing long delays at peak times between Ewloe and Hawarden.

Wales and West Utilities has been carrying out gas main replacement work throughout the summer along the Highway from Hawarden High School to Wood Lane.

Work is extending onto Wood Lane which will see a closure put in place and a diversion route via St Davids Park implemented.

The current temporary traffic lights outside Ewloe Coop and near the High School caused long delays during Tuesday morning and peak time in the afternoon, drivers should expect the same over the next few days.

The set outside the Coop are scheduled to be in place until September 13, and the set near the high school, Friday (9 September).

Wales and West Utilities website states: “If you have any questions about any essential work we are doing near you please call customer services on 0800 912 2999 or to register a complaint please call 0800 294 6645”

