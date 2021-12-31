Target of offering all eligible adults a booster jab by New Year has been met, says Welsh Government

The target of offering a booster jab to every eligible adult in Wales before the New Year has been met.

According to the Welsh government, offers have been made to everyone eligible “through a range of methods including letters, texts, online booking and walk-in options.

More than 1.5 million boosters have been given to date, with 81 per cent of over 50s receiving the booster dose.”

Around 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above are currently eligible for the booster.

Of those, 71 per cent of people have already had their booster.

Health boards will be contacting everyone who couldn’t make their appointments this month and asking them to reschedule in January.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “The response from the public has been outstanding and we want to thank everyone who kept their appointment and accepted the offer of their booster.”

“A huge thank you also goes our NHS Wales teams, their partner organisations and all volunteers who have worked tirelessly through such a busy time to deliver this monumental task.”

“Over the Christmas period we were pleased to see an increase in people coming forward to receive their first and second doses of the vaccine. Thank you to everyone who is still coming forward to get vaccinated.”

“If you have yet to take up the offer, make getting your booster a new year’s resolution. Every vaccine given helps to Keep Wales Safe.”

Earlier this week a top North Wales doctor issued a plea for young people to come forward for their Covid booster jab.

The call has been made as there are still around 100,000 mostly younger people in the region who have yet to have their third vaccine.

More than 360,000 booster jabs have been administered in the area to date, providing extra protection for 72 per cent of the eligible population.

However, despite what has been described as a “hugely encouraging” uptake, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s executive medical director has called for more people to step forward as the Omicron variant causes Covid cases in Wales to rise.

In an update on the region’s booster roll out, Dr Nick Lyons said: “There are four very important reasons people should come forward for their Covid-19 vaccine without delay

“Getting your first, second and booster jab and following the latest public health advice is the best way to avoid a return to further restrictions on our everyday lives – protecting the local economy, your freedoms, education and jobs

“Research shows that getting vaccinated significantly reduces your risk of catching or spreading Covid-19 and becoming seriously ill with the virus.

“The Covid-19 vaccine will also protect you from the debilitating long-term effects of long Covid which can last for months

“Please don’t be complacent at news that Omicron is a milder form of the virus.

“Because it is far more transmissible than the Alpha or Delta variants, it will find those who are unvaccinated or have suppressed immune systems – with potentially serious consequences

“Even a small rise in Covid-19 admissions, coupled with the high rates of Omicron related staff sickness we are forecasting, could seriously impact on our ability to provide planned and emergency care in the coming weeks.

“Please play your part in slowing the spread by getting your Covid-19 vaccine.

“Remember it can take up to two weeks for your body to build immunity following your Covid-19 vaccine.

“We are facing the prospect of a huge wave of Omicron cases by mid-January, so I urge you to come forward as soon as you possibly can.

“We have thousands of appointments available between now and the end of the year.”

You can now walk in to any Covid-19 vaccination centre in North Wales to get your first, second or booster vaccine.

However, the health board has advised booking online will help avoid a lengthy queue.

To book online you can visit the health board’s Covid-19 online booking service or click here for details of walk in clinics.