Posted: Sat 21st May 2022

Updated: Sat 21st May

Talented performers from North Wales and Cheshire to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Chester Cathedral

Talented performers from Cheshire and North Wales will come together in July to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with an extravaganza of music, song and dance.

The Platinum Proms concert, at Chester Cathedral on Friday July 8, will be hosted by broadcaster and former Chester MP Gyles Brandreth with musical direction by Matt Baker. 

Featuring songs from the shows, popular music, opera, choral work and dance, the evening will culminate with the audience being invited to wave their flags in celebration of The Queen’s long reign and sing the National Anthem.  

TV’s opera duo Belle Voci, West End actor and musical theatre star Phoebe Fildes, Vale of Clwyd singers, baritone Stephen Riordan, Chester Male Voice Choir, Tarporley’s Decibellas and A Handbag of Harmonies are just some joining the line-up. 

There will also be performances by Fallen Angels Dance Theatre and students from The Hammond and Stagecoach.

The concert is presented by The High Sheriff of Cheshire Jeannie France-Hayhurst in aid of Cheshire Community Foundation which supports hundreds of small charities and voluntary groups in the region. It is produced by Jo Sykes with artistic direction by John Young. 

Jeannie said: “Our Queen is Britain’s longest serving monarch and what better way to celebrate such a wonderful milestone than with music and song. 

“The past two years have been so difficult for people in the performing arts and audiences have sorely missed live music. 

This will be the perfect opportunity to enjoy the wealth of talent we have in the region while celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s amazing 70 years on the throne.”

Matt Baker added: “Britain has changed so much since the young Elizabeth became our Queen but music has always been at the heart of our wonderful country.”

“Some of our performers are as young as seven and some will remember the Coronation – together we will share our love of music and the great joy it brings to everyone.”

Tickets, from £15, are available from the Chester Cathedral website



