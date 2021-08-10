Talented Deeside 6 students overcome the challenges of pandemic to achieve first-class A Level results

Talented students overcame the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic to achieve first-class A Level results.

Learners from Coleg Cambria’s £14m Deeside Sixth Form Centre adapted to online classes and a blended curriculum to advance and pursue their chosen careers.

Among them was D6’s Student of the Year Nathan Hall, from Holywell (pictured top left) who received A*s in Business, Law and French, and an A in Welsh Baccalaureate.

A former pupil at Holywell High School, he is about to begin a degree apprenticeship in London with leading law practice Ashurst LLP.

“I’m delighted with the results and have already found a property in Fulham so it’s all systems go,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and to life in the city, and I thank Cambria for all of their support over the last two years.”

Kirsty Roberts (pictured top right) has designs on a career in illustration after securing an A* in Art, As in English and Welsh Baccalaureate, and a B in Media.

A former pupil at Connah’s Quay High School, she will leave the Flintshire town in the coming weeks to study at the renowned Central St Martin’s – University of the Arts in London.

“I’m overwhelmed to be going to London to study, it is a big step but I’m happy with my results and thank Cambria and all of the staff for their support,” said the 18 year-old.

Miriam Riddell, Head of D6 and Assistant Principal for Academic Studies, congratulated the students and wished them well for the future.

“We are so proud of them all, the way they’ve handled the last 18 months and shown so much determination and ability is testament to them and staff here at Cambria – well done everyone.”

Thalia Humble, 18, from Mold, echoed those words and is celebrating A*s in Law, Psychology and Welsh Baccalaureate.

She plans to study Law at university and said: “The pandemic has been tricky, but the college were so supportive and adapted really quickly, which made things easier for the students.

“My plan is to become a barrister one day and my time at Cambria has certainly laid the foundations for that – I’m thrilled with my results.”

Others to make their mark this year include Tea Bullock, who achieved three As and plans to study Dentistry; Jacob Evans, from Rhyl, who will begin a degree apprenticeship at JP Morgan in London, and Lydia Jones, who joins the North Wales Police degree apprenticeship programme.