Suspected drug dealer arrested following reports of a ‘suspicious male’ parked in a vehicle
Police in Flintshire arrested a suspected drug dealer after being called reports of a suspicious male parked in a vehicle.
The arrest was made in Alltami after officers discovered a large quantity of cash, several mobile phones, and drugs in the man’s vehicle
According to a statement by South Flintshire Police, “This morning we were called to a report of a suspicious male parked in a vehicle in Alltami.
“On further investigation, officers found a large quantity of cash, several mobile phones, drugs, and a clothes de-tagger.
“The male was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, being concerned in the supply of drugs, going equipped for theft, and several driving offenses.”
The arrested individual has not been named, and it is currently unknown if they have been charged or released on bail.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News