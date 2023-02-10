Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 10th Feb 2023

Suspected drug dealer arrested following reports of a ‘suspicious male’ parked in a vehicle

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police in Flintshire arrested a suspected drug dealer after being called reports of a suspicious male parked in a vehicle. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The arrest was made in Alltami after officers discovered a large quantity of cash, several mobile phones, and drugs in the man’s vehicle ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to a statement by South Flintshire Police, “This morning we were called to a report of a suspicious male parked in a vehicle in Alltami. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“On further investigation, officers found a large quantity of cash, several mobile phones, drugs, and a clothes de-tagger. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The male was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, being concerned in the supply of drugs, going equipped for theft, and several driving offenses.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The arrested individual has not been named, and it is currently unknown if they have been charged or released on bail. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


