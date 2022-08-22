Suspected drink driver with no insurance arrested after being spotted driving slowly in Buckley

A man has been arrested in Flintshire after police alleged he was driving “rather slowly” while under the influence of alcohol and without insurance.,

Officers from North Wales Roads Policing Unit spotted a slow-moving van in Buckley on Sunday evening and pulled the driver over.

Police found the driver ‘smelt heavily of alcohol’ and he was asked to take a roadside breathalyzer test.

The proportion of alcohol in his breath was found to be 61mg in 100ml of breath – with the limit being 35mg/100ml.

Officers also discovered the driver had no insurance policy for the vehicle.

A police spokesperson said late on Sunday evening: “A vehicle sighted this evening in Buckley, appeared to be driving rather slowly, a quick stop check and the driver who smelt heavily of alcohol provided a positive roadside reading and was arrested, he also didn’t have a policy of insurance.”

“The driver provided a custody reading of 61mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 35.”

“The driver will now be charged with drink driving and no insurance, vehicle has been seized and the driver will now await a date in court.”

“Not worth the risk, we target Fatal 5 offences robustly and will continue to make the roads of North Wales a safer place.”

