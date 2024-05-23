Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 23rd May 2024

Sunshine and showers forecast for Bank Holiday weekend

The UK will see a typical springtime mix of weather over the Bank Holiday weekend, with a forecast predicting sunshine, showers, and some longer spells of rain.

An Amber warning was in been in place for Flintshire over Wednesday and early today but the heavy rain seen by some in recent days is now gradually subsiding, though some showers will continue.

Much of Wales and England will see dry weather on Friday, with the best of the sunshine likely in the south.

Saturday will be a dry day for much of the UK, with some good periods of sunshine for many and temperatures likely reaching into the low 20s Celsius in a few places in the southeast.

However, later Saturday and into Sunday will see a change once again to the UK’s weather patterns, as Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway explained: “The Bank Holiday weekend will see some sunny spells and it will feel quite pleasant in the sunshine for many on Saturday in particular.”

“Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday will likely see a return to sunshine and showers. Low pressure to the west is likely to push fronts into the UK on Sunday, these tending to break up and turn more showery in nature as they do so. We are likely to see some heavy, possibly thundery showers on both days, but there should still be some dry spells in between, and in any sunshine it will feel pleasantly warm.”

Further ahead

The outlook into next week continues to look changeable for the UK, with showers and more persistent rain likely at times, particularly in the northwest, while the southeast is likely to see more in the way of dry weather. Temperatures are likely to be slightly above average for many, especially so in the southeast.

