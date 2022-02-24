Students create wellbeing ‘Wildlife Corridor’ on Deeside college site

Students transformed a college site into a ‘wildlife corridor’ and wellbeing garden.

Traineeship learners, staff and members of the Construction Trainee Academy at Coleg Cambria Deeside began work on the 40 sq metre site in the autumn.

With the support of Keep Wales Tidy and their Local Places for Nature project, and sponsorship from local business Monkey Lady Corporate Wear, they have planted more than 100 trees, wildflowers, and meadows, 2000 native bulbs, shrubs and more.

The Construction cohort built wooden planters and the revamped patch also includes a greenhouse, seating areas, gravel paths, disabled access, bird feeders, hedgehog boxes and green spaces which can be used for peace and relaxation, outdoor lessons and as a conservation and composting area.

Employability Mentor and Curriculum Lead Paula Blundell praised the learners for their commitment to the five-year initiative: “They have worked so hard over past months to bring this together, it looks brilliant.

“In the coming weeks as Spring approaches I’m sure the garden and areas around the building will be awash with colour and bring a smile to people’s faces.

“As well as being a place to relax the wildlife corridor will be perfect for outdoor learning and there are opportunities for sustainable food production among other projects.

“We are delighted with the progress made and thank Keep Wales Tidy and Monkey Lady Corporate Wear for their generosity and support.”

Classroom Assistant Brian Valentine added: “The garden is a haven for the students, staff and visitors to the college to enjoy, with so much nature on our doorstep.

“It will be hugely beneficial as a learning tool but also for the conservation of wildlife, including hedgehogs and many types of birds that have already paid us a visit!”

The wildlife corridor also includes new fencing and fruit and vegetable patches, transforming the area and providing the learners with new skills.

Keep Wales Tidy Flintshire Project Officer Wendy Jones said: “We are delighted Coleg Cambria Deeside has made a real difference through our Local Places for Nature project.

“Creating the new garden will not only provide a space for nature but will offer food growing opportunities, ways to engage with the wider community and provide a new place for students, staff and visitors to enjoy.”

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.

For more on Keep Wales Tidy projects and to support the organisation, visit the website: www.keepwalestidy.cymru

