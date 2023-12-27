Storm Gerrit: Flood alert issued for North Wales coast to River Dee

A flood alert has been put into effect immediately by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) for a vast stretch of the North Wales coastline, from the Dee estuary to Anglesey, as the region braces for the impact of Storm Gerrit.

The alert comes amid rising concerns over potential flooding caused by high tides, expected to peak at 11.30pm on Wednesday, 27 December 2023.

NRW is closely monitoring the situation, particularly focusing on the flooding of low-lying lands and roads.

Local communities, especially those situated near the coast, have been advised to stay vigilant and prepare for necessary precautions.

In addition to the high tide, Storm Gerrit brings with it high winds and heavy rain, compounding the risk of coastal flooding.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning that encompasses all of Flintshire, North Wales, and the Northwest of England.

The warning is in effect from 6pm this evening through to 3am on Thursday.

Frank Saunders, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, highlighted the potential impacts of Storm Gerrit, noting, "Winds across southern coastal areas of England will be strong, possibly peaking around 70 mph on exposed coastlines, but more widely around 50-60 mph within the warning area."

NRW emphasises the importance of staying away from beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, and roads that are at high risk of flooding.

The agency also cautions that sea spray and waves could be dangerous during this time.

The Met Office warnings highlight potential disruptions to transport, power cuts, and flooding in some areas.

Residents and visitors are urged to stay up-to-date with the latest warnings and advisories.

The combined effect of high tides and Storm Gerrit's severe weather conditions requires a heightened level of preparedness and caution from all affected by the warning area.

