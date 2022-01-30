Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 30th Jan 2022

Updated: Sun 30th Jan

Storm Corrie: Weather warning for Flintshire in place from 3pm Sunday

Wind gusts of up to 60mph are forecast to hit parts of North Wales today and Monday.

The Met Office has warned that a deep low-pressure system, named Storm Corrie, will bring unsettled weather and strong winds to many parts of Northern England, Scotland and North Wales.

Storm Corrie follows a separate area of low pressure, named Storm Malik by the Danish Meteorological Institute, that brought strong winds across the northern half of the UK through Saturday.

An updated Met Office Warning covering Flintshire comes into force at 3pm Sunday and is active until 12pm on Monday.

Areas covered by the yellow weather warning also include Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey as well as neighbouring Chester and Chester West.

The warning states: “Storm Corrie will likely cause some travel disruption and generate some large and dangerous waves around the coasts.”

It has advised that transport disruption with some roads and bridges possibly closing, power cuts could also follow, as well as damage to buildings.

Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Corrie will bring very strong winds to the north of the UK, especially northern Scotland, on Sunday. This follows just one day after Storm Malik moves though also bringing a spell of very strong winds.

“Storm Corrie will bring gusts of up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations in northern Scotland, with 70-80mph gusts more widely in the north. With back-to-back storms there could be updates to severe weather warnings, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”

As Storm Corrie clears to the East on Monday, the UK’s weather will remain blustery through the start of the week with occasional spells of rain especially in the North West, although it will feel mild with temperatures climbing to double figures by Tuesday.



