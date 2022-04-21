Soughton Hall gains approval to keep wedding marquee for another three years

The owners of a historic mansion house in Flintshire have gained approval to keep an outdoor marquee used to hold weddings for another three years.

Soughton Hall is a Grade II* listed hotel and wedding venue in Sychdyn, near Mold, which has played host to a number of famous guests over the years, including Luciano Pavarotti and Michael Jackson.

The former ancestral home of the Wynne-Bankes family was first built in 1720 and remodelled a century later by Sir Charles Barry, architect of the House of Commons.

The hall was previously crowned as the best wedding venue in Wales and has held temporary permission to use a marquee within its garden to host events since 2008.

Elle R Leisure Ltd, which owns the property, applied to Flintshire Council in January to retain the structure until 2025.

The local authority has now granted permission for the time extension, despite expressing reservations about how long the marquee has been in place.

However, planning officer Claire Morter said it also had to take the viability of the business into account.

In a report, she said: “Five previous temporary permissions have been granted for the marquee.

“Consequently, the permanence of this proposal had to be considered with regard to whether its placement adversely impacts upon the buildings special architectural or historic character and appearance.

“This has to be balanced against the consideration of whether the marquee structure would increase the likelihood of the survival of the hall building and the harm it may have upon the buildings and garden’s character or special interest.

“It is appreciated that, without significant alteration to the main fabric of the building, the ability to provide large scale functions in the marquee is important to the long-term future of the venue.

“Accordingly, I conclude that the temporary retention of the marquee does secure the medium-term future of the business, without causing significant impact on the listed building or its setting.”

No objections were raised against the application, with the council’s conservation officer not voicing any concerns.

The latest temporary permission for the marquee will last until April 14, 2025.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

[Photo: staceyoliverphotography.co.uk]