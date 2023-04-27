Six jailed for conspiracy to supply drugs into north Wales
Six men involved in the supply of Class A drugs into north Wales have been sentenced to a total of over 36 years in prison.
A man and a woman have been given suspended sentences for their roles in a conspiracy to supply Class A drugs into north Wales.
It comes after major operation undertaken by force detectives saw the following sentences imposed at Caernarfon Crown Court today:
- Matthew Davies (38), of Whitburn, Skelmersdale, Lancashire – 8 Years for Conspiracy to Supply Class A Cocaine, 10 months for Possession with intent to supply Class C- Steroids
- Thomas Jones (28) of Broom Grove, Wrexham – 7 years 4 months Conspiracy to Supply Class A Cocaine
- Jordan Bradley (25), of Tan Y Coed, Wrexham – 5 years 3 months Conspiracy to Supply Class A Cocaine
- David Tomlinson (35) of Minafon, Wrexham – 5 years 2 months Conspiracy to Supply Class A Cocaine
- Luke Bennett (27), of Gwalia, Johnstown, Wrexham – 4 years 10 months Conspiracy to Supply Class A Cocaine
- Nathan Jones (27) of Chestnut Avenue Summerhill, Wrexham – 4 years 10 months Conspiracy to Supply Class A Cocaine
- Joshua Beton – 16 months suspended for 18 months, 20 days rehabilitation requirement, 100 hours unpaid work
- Gillian Humphreys- 24 months suspended, 40 days rehabilitation.
Speaking after sentencing, Detective Inspector Mark Hughes said: ‘I welcome today’s sentences, which send a clear message that we will continue to target any individuals or Organised Crime Groups who seek to inflict misery and danger on our local communities through their illegal activities.’
Featured image: L-R David Tomlinson, Jordon Bradley and Luke Bennett
