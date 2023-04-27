Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 27th Apr 2023

Six jailed for conspiracy to supply drugs into north Wales

Six men involved in the supply of Class A drugs into north Wales have been sentenced to a total of over 36 years in prison. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A man and a woman have been given suspended sentences for their roles in a conspiracy to supply Class A drugs into north Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Matthew Davies and Nathan Jones ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It comes after major operation undertaken by force detectives saw the following sentences imposed at Caernarfon Crown Court today: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  • Matthew Davies (38), of Whitburn, Skelmersdale, Lancashire – 8 Years for Conspiracy to Supply Class A Cocaine, 10 months for Possession with intent to supply Class C- Steroids
  • Thomas Jones (28) of Broom Grove, Wrexham – 7 years 4 months Conspiracy to Supply Class A Cocaine
  • Jordan Bradley (25), of Tan Y Coed, Wrexham – 5 years 3 months Conspiracy to Supply Class A Cocaine
  • David Tomlinson (35) of Minafon, Wrexham – 5 years 2 months Conspiracy to Supply Class A Cocaine
  • Luke Bennett (27), of Gwalia, Johnstown, Wrexham – 4 years 10 months Conspiracy to Supply Class A Cocaine
  • Nathan Jones (27) of Chestnut Avenue Summerhill, Wrexham – 4 years 10 months Conspiracy to Supply Class A Cocaine
  • Joshua Beton – 16 months suspended for 18 months, 20 days rehabilitation requirement, 100 hours unpaid work
  • Gillian Humphreys- 24 months suspended, 40 days rehabilitation.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Inspector Mark Hughes said: ‘I welcome today’s sentences, which send a clear message that we will continue to target any individuals or Organised Crime Groups who seek to inflict misery and danger on our local communities through their illegal activities.’ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Featured image: L-R David Tomlinson, Jordon Bradley and Luke Bennett  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

