Posted: Thu 9th Dec 2021

Shotton woman who caused death of teenager on A55 sentenced to 5 years in jail

A 22-year-old Shotton woman who was involved in a fatal road traffic collision that killed a teenager on the A55 last year has been jailed.

Chantelle Gleave of Larch Avenue, had previously pleaded guilty to causing the death of 17-year-old Ethan Ross by dangerous driving.

She appeared at Mold Crown Court for sentencing today, December 9, and was jailed for five years.

Gleave was also disqualified from driving for seven and a half years and must take an extended retest.

Ethan was travelling on his moped on the A55 when he was struck by Vauxhall Astra being driven by Gleave at around 10pm on September 12th in 2020.

He was initially airlifted to hospital in Stoke following the collision which happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 in St Asaph, but sadly could not be saved, and he died on September 14th.

Senior Investigating Officer, Sergeant Raymond Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our heartfelt condolences remain with the family and friends of Ethan at this incredibly difficult time.”

“Gleave showed no regards for anybody else that night and her reckless actions tore an innocent teenager away from his family and friends.”

“She was aware that she had a defective lights on her vehicle, but yet she decided to drive. ”

“We also know she had used her mobile phone via hands-free for several minutes prior to the collision, had inputted into her sat nav and had counted money whilst driving.”

“Although she now has to face up to her actions no sentence can compensate for the loss of life and the distress caused.”

“I hope the sentence handed down by the court sends a stark warning to anyone who takes the risk by driving whilst distracted.”

“We’d like to thank the public once again for their assistance during this investigation.”



