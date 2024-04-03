Shotton church targeted by anti social and criminal damage incidents

A Shotton church has become the target of repeated acts of vandalism.

North Wales Police are investigating several incidents of criminal damage at Rivertown Church.

Vandalism at the church includes eggs thrown at the rear door, with recent attacks adding glue and dog excrement to the same door.

Furthermore, the church has seen damage to both locks and seats inside.

These incidents have caused not only physical damage but also emotional distress to the church’s volunteers and attendees.

Rivertown Church is an essential hub at the heart of Shotton.

It provides a safe space, along with vital services and activities, welcoming individuals of every age and background.

Among its essential services are Citizens Advice drop-in sessions, a Warm Hub, and Nanny Biscuit’s Pantry.

These services and activities cultivate a sense of community and belonging among its members.

Local PCSO Jacqui Pleazak is calling for anyone with information about these incidents to come forward.

The public can reach the police directly by calling 101 or report anonymously to CRIMESTOPPERS at 0800 555 111.