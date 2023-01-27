Shotton, Buckley, and Holywell residents invited to shape their town centres’ future as consultation opens
Residents in Shotton will get the opportunity to help shape the future of the town centre as part of a public consultation led by the Flintshire County Council.
As well as Shotton, public consultations will also be taking place in Buckley and Holywell town centres.
The consultation is part of a larger initiative to develop “Place Making Plans” for seven town centres in the county over the next two years, with the first plans set to begin this month.
Consultation events for Connah’s Quay, Flint, Mold and Queensferry to follow within the next two years.
The initiative is closely aligned with the Welsh Government’s ‘Town Centre First’ approach, which was launched in 2020 and aims to locate services and buildings in town centres to revive them in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, falling retail sales, and changes in how town centres are used.
The goal of Place Making is to coordinate existing plans and identify issues that people and places are facing, such as public and green spaces, empty shops, accessibility, and commercial and housing needs.
“This will be done through a process of consultation, both online and in-person, and will also be informed by town-specific data and commercial analysis.” The council has said.
Each of Flintshire’s town centres has unique needs due to their different “environmental, economic, social, and cultural elements, and therefore, they have different opportunities for Place Making activity.”
Flintshire council has said that as a result of the feedback from digital and face-to-face consultations and subsequent analysis, “a range of priorities will be identified which will inform an action plan and vision for each town centre.”
Local residents and workers in or near Shotton, Buckley, and Holywell can participate in an online survey about their town centres until February 12th, 2023.
Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, Councillor David Healey, stated, “Like many towns across the country, Flintshire’s high streets have changed considerably in recent years due to changes in shopping habits and the global pandemic.”
“It is now an opportune time to review how our town centres can be revitalised and identify how local people, and our local economy can benefit from positive change and investment in the future.”
Following the online survey, a series of face-to-face drop-in sessions will be held in each town. These sessions will be held on:
SHOTTON:
Tuesday 28 February 2023, 2pm – 4pm at the Elmwood Community Centre, Chester Road West, Shotton, CH5 1SE.
Thursday 2 March 2023, 6pm – 8pm at the Rivertown URC Church, Chester Road West, Shotton, CH5 1BX.
Saturday 4 March 2023, 10am – 12pm at the Rivertown URC Church, Chester Road West, Shotton, CH5 1BX.
BUCKLEY:
Tuesday 7 March 2023, 2pm – 4pm at the Refurbs Café, 9 Brunswick Road, Buckley, CH7 2ED
Thursday 9 March 2023, 6pm – 8pm at the Community Centre, Jubilee Court, Buckley, CH7 2DL
Saturday 11 March 2023, 10am – 12pm at the Refurbs Café, 9 Brunswick Road, Buckley, CH7 2ED
HOLYWELL:
Tuesday 14 March 2023, 2pm – 4pm at Flintshire Connects, Town Hall, High Street, Holywell,
Thursday 16 March 2023, 6pm – 8pm Holy Trinity Church, 34-44 Trinity Road, Greenfield, CH8 7JY.
Saturday 18 March 2023, 10am – 12pm at the Holway Community Centre, Moor Lane, Holywell, CH8 7DW.
- For more information, visit the Flintshire County Council website at https://flintshire.gov.uk/Placemakinginflintshire.
