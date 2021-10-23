Security to be stepped up to protect Llyn Brenig ospreys after chainsaw attack on nesting platform

Security is set to be stepped up to protect an osprey nesting site in North Wales.

It comes in a bid to prevent any future incidents after the birds’ nesting platform at Llyn Brenig was destroyed when someone took a chainsaw to the pole on April 30th this year.

The rare and highly protected schedule one birds, which are offered the greatest protection in the UK, are iconic in Wales, with only a handful of known breeding pairs.

Sergeant Liam Jones of the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team said: “Despite all reasonable lines of enquiry having been explored, a viable suspect is yet to be identified and we are still unsure of the motive of this horrendous crime.

“As a result, we’re unable to rule out that there may be further attempts to harm the birds and their nesting platform in the future.

“Because of this, we are in discussions with Dŵr Cymru and North Wales Wildlife Trust to decide how we can improve security around the nesting platform to reduce opportunities for a similar incident happening again.

“We are hoping to commence our work over the coming months to make sure that they are in a safer environment for when they hopefully return to the area next spring.”

Llyn Brenig is managed by Dŵr Cymru and is only the fifth breeding site for ospreys in Wales.

Due to Ospreys being a highly protected species, harming or disturbing one is a serious wildlife crime that carries a maximum prison sentence of six months and/or an unlimited fine.

Whilst this investigation has been filed, North Wales Police will investigate viable lines of enquiry.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact officers on 101, or via the live webchat, quoting reference 21000278247.