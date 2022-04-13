‘Secure your bikes’ warning from Police after attempted theft in Deeside

Two thieves attempted to steal an electric bicycle on Tuesday from outside a Deeside convenience store.

The owner of the bike was ‘alert’ to the attempted theft and recovered the bike after giving chase to two males in Pentre.

Police have issued a reminder to bicycle owners to keep them secure when out and about, PC Hughes said:

“There was an attempted theft of an electric bicycle yesterday in the area whilst the owner left it outside the local Co-op, Pentre.”

“Two males took the bike, which was recovered after the owner was alert enough to chase the offenders.”

“Just a reminder that bicycles, electric or regular pedal cycles, are often targeted by thieves as they provide an easy getaway, can be adapted to change the bike’s appearance and can then be sold on easily without trace, often for hundreds or thousands of pounds.”

So remember; always secure your bikes at home and when out and about take your valuable, removable parts with you consider marking and registering your bike through www.bikeregister.com