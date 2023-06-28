Sections of A494 Mold Bypass to close for three nights for routine maintenance

Drivers are advised to prepare for temporary disruption as essential roadworks are set to take place on the A494 Mold Bypass from 5th July to 11th July 2023.

These critical works are part of a programme of routine maintenance to ensure the continued safety and efficiency of this key arterial route in North Wales.

The maintenance will be carried out on three separate nights, specifically on the 5th, 6th, and 10th of July 2023, between the hours of 7pm and 6am.

The work has been scheduled during off-peak hours when traffic flows are historically lower, in an attempt to minimise disruption for motorists.

Each night's work will focus on a different section of the bypass.

On the 5th of July, work will be carried out on the segment from New Brighton Roundabout to Wylfa Roundabout will be attended to.

The Wylfa to Bromfield stretch will be dealt with on the 6th, and finally, the section from Bromfield Roundabout to Bryn Coch Roundabout.

During these times, the carriageway will be entirely closed to all traffic, and diversions will be implemented via the A5119 and A541.

Motorists are advised to familiarise themselves with these alternative routes and factor in potential additional travel time.

Whilst these dates are currently provisionary and subject to change, Traffic Wales has said all efforts are being made to adhere to the announced schedule.

