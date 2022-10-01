Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 1st Oct 2022

Section of the M56 eastbound in Cheshire closed this weekend

A planned closure of the M56 eastbound in Cheshire between junctions 11, Preston Brook and 12, Clifton Roundabout/Rocksavage Interchange is going ahead as scheduled this weekend.

Work was to take place between last weekend between junction 12 and 11 westbound (24 and 25 September) but it did not go ahead as planned due to safety concerns relating to contractors working near unstable barriers.

The work is part of the M56/A533 Expressway Bridge replacement project.

National Highways has confirmed work scheduled for this weekend on the eastbound section is going ahead, the carriageway will be closed between junction 12 and 11 and a diversion put in place.

“This is so essential work can be carried out to install new safety barriers. The closure will be in place between 9pm Friday 30 September and 6am Monday 3 October.” National Highways said.

Work to replace safety barriers on the M56 westbound between junction 11 and 12 will take place from 9pm Friday 7 October until 6am Monday 10 October.

“Delays are expected, please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journeys. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”

“Towards the end of October, we’ll be closing the M56 in both directions for one full weekend to lift the new bridge into position. At the same time, we’ll also need to close the A533 Expressway bridge.” National Highways said.

Closure dates and times

M56 closed between junctions 12 and 11, eastbound only. 9pm Friday 30 September until 6am Monday 3 October.

NEW: M56 closed between junctions 11 and 12, westbound only. 9pm Friday 7 October until 6am Monday 10 October.

M56 closed between junctions 11 and 12, in both directions, and A533 Expressway bridge closed in both directions. 9pm Friday 28 October until 6am Monday 31 October.

“Clearly signed diversions will be in place. These are shown below. Motorists are asked to follow these during the closures. Please do not use satnav when following a diversion. Thank you for bearing with us.” National Highways said.

