Section of Sealand Road remains closed following early morning collision

A section of Sealand Road between Deeside and Chester remains closed this morning following a collision.

North Wales Police posted a message on social media just after 3 am this morning stating, “Sealand Road (A548) is currently closed due to a road traffic collision not far from the entrance to the Poultry Farm. Please avoid the area for the time being.”

Traffic sensors indicate that the road closure is between the junctions with Seahill Road and Western Avenue.

According to a local business, Dandy’s the incident happened near the petrol station.

The latest traffic report for the area states: “A548 Sealand Road both ways closed, heavy traffic due to accident from Old Sealand Road (Sealand) to Western Avenue (Chester).”

Buses travelling between Chester and Deeside, which usually use Sealand Road, are being diverted via Parkgate Road.