Section of A55 near Flintshire border back open following earlier fuel spill
Update: Traffic Wales has said the road is back open with a 40mph restriction on place.
⚠️Update #A55 Eastbound Rhuallt Hill – Junction 28 – 29⚠️
Road now OPEN. 40MPH remains in place in the area.
Thank you for you patience in advance. https://t.co/gPCEF5l4C8
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) May 2, 2023
Earlier report: A section of the A55 North Wales Expressway has been closed near the Flintshire border following a “substantial” fuel spill.
The eastbound section at Rhuallt Hill has been closed since around 3:30 am today due to the spillage which is across all three lanes.
Authorities have been working to clean up the fuel spill, but the road remains closed for the time being.
The incident occurred between Junction 28 (Rhuallt/Waen) and Junction 29 Pant-Y-Dulath Interchange, resulting in heavy traffic and congestion as vehicles are forced to divert through Rhuallt.
#A55 Rhuallt Hill – Junction 28 – 29 eastbound carriageway is currently closed.
There’s been a substantial fuel leak across all 3 lanes requiring clean up.
Traffic Officers on the scene.
Please find an alternative route.
We apologise for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/nNvR8ycN4R
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) May 2, 2023
In an update just after 5:30 am, North Wales Police said: “A55 – Rhuallt Hill – eastbound carriageway is currently shut due to an ongoing incident. Diversions in place at J28 Rhuallt. Please avoid the area.”
The closure has caused lengthy delays for commuters, with significant knock-on effects on routes through Rhuallt as traffic attempts to find alternative ways around the affected area.
A traffic report for the area states: "Road closed and heavy traffic due to fuel spillage on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J28 (Rhuallt/Waen) to J29 Pant-Y-Dulath Interchange. Congestion on routes through Rhuallt as traffic diverts. Remains closed for cleanup following a substantial fuel leak across all three lanes.
