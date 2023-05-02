Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 2nd May 2023

Section of A55 near Flintshire border back open following earlier fuel spill

Update: Traffic Wales has said the road is back open with a 40mph restriction on place.   ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Earlier report: A section of the A55 North Wales Expressway has been closed near the Flintshire border following a “substantial” fuel spill. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The eastbound section at Rhuallt Hill has been closed since around 3:30 am today due to the spillage which is across all three lanes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Authorities have been working to clean up the fuel spill, but the road remains closed for the time being. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident occurred between Junction 28 (Rhuallt/Waen) and Junction 29 Pant-Y-Dulath Interchange, resulting in heavy traffic and congestion as vehicles are forced to divert through Rhuallt. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


In an update just after 5:30 am, North Wales Police said: “A55 – Rhuallt Hill – eastbound carriageway is currently shut due to an ongoing incident. Diversions in place at J28 Rhuallt. Please avoid the area.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The closure has caused lengthy delays for commuters, with significant knock-on effects on routes through Rhuallt as traffic attempts to find alternative ways around the affected area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to fuel spillage on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J28 (Rhuallt/Waen) to J29 Pant-Y-Dulath Interchange. Congestion on routes through Rhuallt as traffic diverts. Remains closed for cleanup following a substantial fuel leak across all three lanes. The road ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

