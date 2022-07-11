Updated: Section of A55 closed in Flintshire due to vehicle fire

Update – 17.45: Latest traffic report for the area states: “Main roadway closed and queueing traffic due to earlier vehicle fire on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J34 A494 (Ewloe).”

“Westbound traffic is now being allowed to join the Eastbound A494, long queues remain.”

“Diversion in operation – Eastbound traffic is being diverted along the eastbound A494.”

An air ambulance was spotted above the area of the vehicle blaze but did not land.

⚠️ Update 17:35 #A55 J35 Dobs hill to J34 Ewloe loop Westbound – Now open. ⛔️#A55 J34 Ewloe loop to J35 Dobs Hill travelling Eastbound is still closed and is likely to remain that way for some time. Plan ahead if you’re travelling this evening. https://t.co/VbGTBxvQIA — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) July 11, 2022

Earlier report: A section of A55 is closed in Flintshire due to an earlier vehicle fire.

The road is closed in both directions from junction 34 towards Dobshill.

Firefighters are reported to have extinguished the fire but the road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Traffic Wales tweeted:

⚠️UPDATE #A55 travelling between J34 Ewloe loop and J35 Dobs Hill. ⛔The road is now closed in BOTH directions due to a vehicle fire. Diversions in place, please avoid the area if possible. https://t.co/uuBOBiXwJC — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) July 11, 2022

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to earlier vehicle fire on A55 Eastbound from J34 A494 (Ewloe) to J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill). Fire services have now extinguished the fire, the road remains closed..”

