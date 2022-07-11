Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 11th Jul 2022

Updated: Mon 11th Jul

Updated: Section of A55 closed in Flintshire due to vehicle fire

Update – 17.45: Latest traffic report for the area states: “Main roadway closed and queueing traffic due to earlier vehicle fire on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J34 A494 (Ewloe).”

“Westbound traffic is now being allowed to join the Eastbound A494, long queues remain.”

“Diversion in operation – Eastbound traffic is being diverted along the eastbound A494.”

An air ambulance was spotted above the area of the vehicle blaze but did not land.

Flightradar24

 

Earlier report: A section of A55 is closed in Flintshire due to an earlier vehicle fire.

The road is closed in both directions from junction 34 towards Dobshill.

Firefighters are reported to have extinguished the fire but the road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Traffic Wales tweeted:

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to earlier vehicle fire on A55 Eastbound from J34 A494 (Ewloe) to J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill). Fire services have now extinguished the fire, the road remains closed..”

Location of closure

This is a breaking news story. Please check back or follow @Deesidedotcom on Twitter as details become available

